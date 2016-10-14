24th annual fertilizer research conference

Sacramento, California - The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s Fertilizer Research and Education Program (FREP) and the Western Plant Health Association (WPHA) are hosting their 24th annual fertilizer research conference on October 26-27, 2016 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Modesto, California. This event brings together industry professionals and academic researchers to learn about the latest research and sound management of fertilizing materials.

This year’s conference agenda includes information on nitrogen and irrigation management, as well as groundwater recharge, soil salinity, the role of nutrients in pest management, biochar, soil health, and more.

Continuing education units (CEUs) for Certified Crop Advisers (CCAs) and Pest Control Advisers (PCAs) are available for the conference. Registration is $94 per day or $182 for both days; currently enrolled students pay only $52 per day or $94 for both days.

To view the agenda, register online, and see the approved CEUs, please visit the conference website: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/IS/ffldrs/frep/FREPConference.html

For more information about the 2016 conference or CDFA’s FREP, please contact program staff at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (916) 900-5022.

Since 1990, the Fertilizer Research and Education Program has funded more than 200 research projects focusing on California’s vital and environmentally sensitive cropping systems. A database of completed and ongoing research is publically available at: www.cdfa.ca.gov/go/frep.