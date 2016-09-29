Governor Brown Signs Legislation

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 1639 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Pupil health: The Eric Paredes Sudden Cardiac Arrest Prevention Act.
- AB 1751 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Secondhand goods.
- AB 2028 by Assemblymember Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) – Public employees' retirement: involuntary termination: reinstatement.
- AB 2062 by Assemblymember Patty Lopez (D-San Fernando) – CalWORKs: income or household composition reporting: benefit redetermination.
- AB 2618 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Sherman Oaks) – Community facilities districts: powers.
- SB 657 by Senator Tom Berryhill (R-Modesto) – The California Residential Mortgage Lending Act: lenders: licensees.
- SB 947 by Senator Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) – Public assistance: personal interviews.
- SB 1039 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Professions and vocations.
- SB 1196 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Professions and vocations: Bureau of Real Estate, Bureau of Real Estate Appraisers, and Bureau of Security and Investigative Services.
- SB 1339 by Senator William W. Monning (D-Carmel) – Public social services: intercounty transfers.
- SB 1465 by Senator Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) – Public contracts: 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.