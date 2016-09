Governor Brown Issues Statement on Death of Former California Chief Justice Malcolm M. Lucas

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today issued the following statement regarding the death of former California Supreme Court Chief Justice Malcolm M. Lucas:

“Chief Justice Lucas led California’s highest court with a steady hand and probing mind. Anne and I extend our deepest condolences to the Lucas family.”

In honor of former Chief Justice Lucas, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.