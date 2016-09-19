Farm Tank Summit Heads to Sacramento

Sacramento, California - Food Tank and Visit Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork Program will host the new food and agriculture conference Farm Tank next week as a part of Sacramento’s September Farm-to-Fork Celebration.

The diverse lineup of panelists set to speak during Farm Tank’s first day at the Hyatt Regency (Sept. 22) includes farmers, business-owners, researchers, corporate leaders and other experts from across the country’s the food and agricultural landscape. Several local leaders are also part of the lineup. California Department of Food & Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross will serve as the Summit’s keynote.

“We are thrilled that so many important voices will come together in Sacramento to discuss the challenges, solutions and opportunities that exist within our food system,” said Farm-to-Fork Director Nicole Rogers of Visit Sacramento. “We look forward to the opportunity to share the Sacramento region’s incredible farm-to-fork story with the Farm Tank attendees.”

In addition to speakers’ panels, Farm Tank’s second day (September 23) will bring attendees into the community with hands-on learning excursions to regional farms, distribution centers, restaurants and other related sites to highlight the greater Sacramento area’s key role in the country’s food system.

“Food Tank is incredibly excited to convene some of the most influential experts on food and agriculture in the country. We hope that Farm Tank will highlight environmentally, economically, and socially sustainable ways to nourish both people and the planet,” says Danielle Nierenberg, President of Food Tank.

Registration and more Farm Tank details can be found at www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-farm-tank-summit-sacramento-ca-tickets-20816921974#tickets

First annual Farm Tank Summit

Sept. 22-23, 2016

Hyatt Regency Sacramento 1209 L St.