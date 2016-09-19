Governor Brown to Sign Nation's Toughest Super Pollutant Restrictions into Law Today in Long Beach

Long Beach, California - Moving aggressively to ramp up the fight against climate change and help California’s most polluted communities, Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. will join elected, environmental and civic leaders in Long Beach today to sign SB 1383 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens), which establishes the nation’s toughest restrictions on destructive super pollutants, including black carbon, fluorinated gases and methane.

Super pollutants have more potent heat-trapping effects but remain in the atmosphere for a shorter time than carbon dioxide. Reducing these pollutants can have a more immediate beneficial impact on climate change – and communities. Sources of these super pollutants include transportation fuels, agriculture, waste disposal and synthetic gases used in refrigeration, air conditioning and aerosol products.

This bill signing comes as the annual Climate Week opens in New York City and the United Nations General Assembly convenes for the first time since the global climate pact was adopted last December in Paris.