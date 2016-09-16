Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Scott Gregory, 42, of Roseville, has been appointed deputy director of the Office of Digital Innovation at the California Department of Technology, where he has served as the state geographic information officer since 2011. He was a public safety manager at the Environmental Systems Research Institute from 2005 to 2010, geographic information systems manager at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District from 2001 to 2005 and a programmer analyst at Anteon Corporation from 1999 to 2001. Gregory was a geographic information systems specialist for the County of Sacramento from 1997 to 1999. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Regis University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $133,032. Gregory is a Republican.



Mohsen Nazemi, 61, of Newport Beach, has been appointed deputy director for the Brownfields and Environmental Restoration Program at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. Nazemi served in several positions at the South Coast Air Quality Management District, Office of Engineering and Compliance from 1978 to 2016, including deputy executive officer, assistant deputy executive officer, ombudsman for permit streamlining and senior engineering manager. He earned a Master of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $154,788. Nazemi is a Democrat.

