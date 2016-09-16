Governor Brown Signs Life-Saving EpiPen Legislation, Rebukes Bill Sponsor's "Rapacious Corporate Behavior"

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today signed potentially life-saving legislation – AB 1386 – that allows California businesses and other public entities to have EpiPens available to help those who suffer severe allergic reactions.

Accompanying the legislation was a signing message blasting Mylan pharmaceutical company, the bill’s sponsor, for “unconscionable price increases” and “rapacious corporate behavior” and a letter to Congress ahead of next week’s bipartisan oversight hearing urging “swift and strong” action to “rein in this kind of predatory pricing.”

