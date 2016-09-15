Governor Brown Signs Legislation to Strengthen Building Construction Oversight

Sacramento, California - Following last year’s tragic balcony collapse in Berkeley, Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today signed legislation – SB 465 by Senators Loni Hancock (D-Berkeley) and Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – to help increase transparency and bolster oversight of construction contractors.

“This bill is an important step toward preventing another tragedy,” said Governor Brown.

SB 465 helps ensure regulators have access to critical information about contractors, including any work-related criminal convictions, and requires a working group to recommend potential statutory changes to the California Building Standards Code.

The balcony collapse killed five Irish students and one Irish-American student. Governor Brown was joined today by Irish government officials and family of the decedents.

Top row: Left to right: California Government Operations Agency Secretary Marybel Batjer, Irish Immigration Pastoral Center President Celine Kennelly, Dermot Burke (Olivia Burke uncle), Amanda Donohoe (Ashley Donohoe sister), Senator Hill, Alameda County chief assistant district attorney Kevin Dunleavy.

Bottom row: Left to right: Irish Consul General in San Francisco Philip Grant, George Donohoe (Ashley Donohoe father), Governor Brown, Jackie Donohoe (Ashley Donohoe mother), Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of State Joe McHugh.

Photo Credit: Joe McHugh, California Highway Patrol.