Border Patrol Discover Meth in Car’s Door Panels

Indio, California - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man on Interstate 10 suspected of smuggling methamphetamine on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m., after a 24-year-old man, in a 2015 black Honda Civic was stopped by agents on Interstate 10 near Dillon Road.

A Border Patrol detection K-9 team conducted a sniff of the vehicle that produced a positive alert.

After an intensive search, agents discovered 30 plastic trays wrapped in clear cellophane and aluminum foil hidden inside the door panels of the vehicle.

The trays contained a white powdery substance that was later confirmed to be methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine weighed 39.6 pounds with an estimated street value of $158,400.

The man, a citizen of the United States, the vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

From Oct. 1, 2015 through Jul. 31, 2016, El Centro Sector has seized more than 1,198 pounds of methamphetamine.