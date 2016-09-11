Border Patrol Seizes Weapon Cache, Arrests 4

Oxnard, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested three men and one woman at an Oxnard residence on Wednesday for their connection in the seizure of 13 high-powered firearms.

This seizure was the culmination of a Border Patrol investigation linked to a Ford F-150 pickup truck that agents suspected was involved in cross-border smuggling activity.

The agents were able to obtain a state search warrant for the residence in Oxnard, where the pickup truck was parked. The agents, along with law enforcement personnel from the Los Angeles, California Multi-Jurisdictional Methamphetamine Enforcement Team (LA CalMMET), served the warrant and seized 10 AR-15 assault rifles, one semiautomatic centerfire rifle, one shotgun, one .50 caliber rifle, numerous rounds of ammunition and $10,000 in illicit currency.

“By taking these weapons off of the streets and out of the hands of the criminal element, our agents and partners made a tremendous contribution to the safety of our communities on both sides of the border,” said Richard A. Barlow, Chief Patrol Agent of the San Diego Sector.

Upon discovering the weapons, agents arrested a 23-year-old woman, a 31-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and a 35-year-old man, all of whom are Mexican nationals. The 31-year-old man was determined by agents to be illegally in the U.S.

The individuals were detained at a Ventura County jail and are facing charges for violating assault weapons laws. The cases are currently being reviewed by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance in corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.