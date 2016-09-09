Governor Brown Signs Legislation

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 59 by Assemblymember Marie Waldron (R-Escondido) – Mental health services: assisted outpatient treatment.
- AB 241 by Assemblymember Richard S. Gordon (D-Menlo Park) – Bankruptcy: retired employees: disclosure of names and mailing addresses.
- AB 923 by Assemblymember Marc Steinorth (R-Rancho Cucamonga) – Respiratory care practitioners.
- AB 1180 by Assemblymember Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) – Rates and charges for water service: payment transaction fees.
- AB 1546 by Assemblymember Kristin M. Olsen (R-Modesto) – Vital records.
- AB 1558 by Assemblymember Devon J. Mathis (R-Visalia) – Alcoholic beverages: licenses.
- AB 1559 by Assemblymember Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – State Board of Equalization: returns and payment: extension: disaster.
- AB 1570 by Assemblymember Ling-Ling Chang (R-Diamond Bar) – Collectibles: sale of autographed memorabilia.
- AB 1810 by Assemblymember Marc B. Levine (D-Marin County) – California Seed Law: exclusions: noncommercial seed sharing.
- AB 1894 by the Committee on Agriculture – Food and agriculture: omnibus bill.
- AB 1914 by Assemblymember Susan Bonilla (D-Concord) – Public postsecondary education: academic materials: textbooks: access codes.
- AB 2138 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Sellers of travel.
- AB 2189 by Assemblymember Jacqui V. Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) – Rim of the Valley Trail Corridor: boundary revisions.
- AB 2201 by Assemblymember William P. Brough (R-Dana Point) – State Board of Equalization: administration: interest.
- AB 2257 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (R-San Diego) – Local agency meetings: agenda: online posting.
- AB 2291 by Assemblymember Katcho Achadjian (R-San Luis Obispo) – Property taxes: delinquent taxes: partial payment: fee.
- AB 2317 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – California State University: Doctor of Audiology degrees.
- AB 2384 by Assemblymember James M. Gallagher (R-Plumas Lake) – Terrorist activity.
- AB 2476 by Assemblymember Tom F. Daly (D-Anaheim) – Local governments: parcel taxes: notice.
- AB 2486 by Assemblymember Catherine Baker (R-Dublin) – Contractors' State License Board: license search by location.
- AB 2685 by Assemblymember Patty Lopez (D-San Fernando) – Housing elements: adoption.
- AB 2729 by Assemblymember Das G. Williams (D-Santa Barbara) – Oil and gas: operations.
- AB 2750 by Assemblymember Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) – Tissue banks.
- AB 2756 by Assemblymember Tony Thurmond (D-Richmond) – Oil and gas operations: enforcement actions.
- AB 2853 by Assemblymember Mike Gatto (D-Glendale) – Public records.
- AB 2886 by the Committee on Insurance – Disability benefits: eligibility determinations: benefit computations: overpayment determinations: appeals.
- AB 2907 by the Committee on Banking and Finance – Financial institutions and services: regulation.
- SB 746 by Senator Lois Wolk (D-Davis) – Olive Oil Commission of California: voting members: chair of advisory committee.
- SB 822 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Agricultural pest control: citrus disease prevention: monthly assessment.
- SB 1169 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Pupil nutrition: competitive food service and standards.
- SB 1187 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – Claims against the state: appropriation.
- SB 1412 by Senator Marty Block (D-San Diego) – California State University: investments.