Deputy Secretary Jenny Lester-Moffitt joins California Ag Leadership Program

Sacramento, California - CDFA Deputy Secretary Jenny Lester-Moffitt has been named as one of 24 fellows in Class 47 of the California Agricultural Leadership Program. The program offers a 17-month study of leadership theory, effective communication, motivation, critical and strategic thinking, change management, emotional intelligence and complex social and cultural issues.

Lester-Moffitt will join other emerging leaders in agriculture in a program that includes seminars delivered by four partner universities: Cal Poly Pomona, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Fresno State and UC Davis. Additionally, there is an eight-day national travel seminar and a 15-day international travel seminar. Those in public service who have completed ‘Ag Leadership’ include CDFA Secretary Karen Ross, who served for seven years on the foundation board, California State Board of Food and Agriculture President Craig McNamara, and the USDA’s California state director of Rural Development, Glenda Humiston.

Ag Leadership is considered to be one of the premier leadership programs in the United States. Since it was first developed in 1970, more than 1,200 men and women have participated in the program and have become influential leaders and active volunteers in the agriculture industry and other areas.