Governor Brown Announces Appointments

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced the following appointments:

Joyce E. Dudley, 63, of Carpinteria, has been appointed chair of the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where she has served as a member since 2013. Dudley has served as district attorney of Santa Barbara County since 2010. The designation of chair does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Dudley is a Democrat.

Francine Tournour, 42, of El Dorado Hills, has been appointed to the California Board of State and Community Corrections. Tournour has been director of the City of Sacramento Office of Public Safety Accountability since 2008, where she served as deputy director from 2006 to 2008. She served as a reserve officer at the Sacramento Police Department from 2005 to 2006 and as a deputy sheriff at the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office from 1997 to 2003. Tournour earned a Master of Science degree in emergency services administration from California State University, Long Beach. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Tournour is a Democrat.