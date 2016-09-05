FBI Offers $5,000 Reward to Aid Central Bakersfield Shooting Investigation

Bakersfield, California - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent attack in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a shooting at a single-family home located on the 300 block of Donna Avenue at approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2016. Two adults and a toddler were injured; all three victims are recovering from their injuries.

“This incident is a direct threat to public safety. The shooter showed no regard for human life by firing at homes and innocent bystanders,” said Special Agent in Charge Monica M. Miller of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. “Wounds may heal and property damage can be fixed, but such violent acts have a lasting impact on the victims and our community. The FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners identify those involved to ensure justice for the victims and safety for the community.”

Anyone with information may call the Bakersfield Resident Agency of the FBI Sacramento Field Office at (661) 323-9665 or submit a tip online.