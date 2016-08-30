Governor Brown Signs Legislation

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 1564 by Assemblymember Das G. Williams (D-Santa Barbara) – Emergency services: wireless 911 calls: routing.
- AB 1658 by Assemblymember Frank Bigelow (R-O’Neals) – Happy Homestead Cemetery District: nonresident burial.
- AB 1701 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – State claims.
- AB 1793 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Contractors: license requirements: recovery actions.
- AB 2068 by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) – Talent services.
- AB 2228 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Code enforcement officers.
- AB 2716 by Assemblymember Bill Dodd (D-Napa) – Meat processing establishment, custom livestock slaughterhouse, and poultry plants: licensing and inspectors.
- AB 2801 by Assemblymember James M. Gallagher (R-Plumas Lake) – Local government: fees and charges: written protest