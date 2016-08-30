Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 735 by Assemblymember Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-Los Angeles) – Postsecondary education: Student Athlete Bill of Rights.
- AB 1115 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas Jr. (D-Bakersfield) – School zones: state highways.
- AB 1654 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Student safety: crime reporting.
- AB 1786 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Horse racing: the California Standardbred Sires Stakes Program.
- AB 2071 by Assemblymember Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach) – Vote by mail ballots.
- AB 2137 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Postsecondary education: University of California: student transfers.
- AB 2215 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – California State Lottery Act: California State University Lottery Education Fund: California State University Trust Fund.
- AB 2889 by the Committee on Health – State government.
- AB 2915 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
- SB 404 by Senator Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.
- SB 710 by Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton) – Real estate licensees: fictitious business names: team names.
- SB 814 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Drought: excessive water use: urban retail water suppliers.
- SB 954 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Public works: prevailing wage: per diem wages.
- SB 1027 by Senator Jim W. Nielsen (R-Gerber) – Parks: property transfer.
- SB 1044 by Senator Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove) – Barbering and cosmetology.
- SB 1062 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – Elephants: prohibited treatment.
- SB 1133 by Senator Lois Wolk (D-Davis) – Cache Creek Resource Management Plan.
- SB 1165 by Senator Anthony J. Cannella (R-Ceres) – Engineers, geologists, geophysicists, and land surveyors.
- SB 1200 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – Animal cruelty: criminal statistics.
- SB 1229 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – Home-generated pharmaceutical waste: secure drug take-back bins.
- SB 1261 by Senator Jeff E. Stone (R-Temecula) – Physicians and surgeons: fee exemption: residency.
Governor Brown also announced that he has vetoed the following bills:
- AB 1766 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Examination of prospective jurors. A veto message can be found here.
- AB 2365 by Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson) – Sales and use taxes: exclusion: pawnbrokers: transfer of vested property. A veto message can be found here.
- AB 2469 by Assemblymember Jim L. Frazier Jr. (D-Oakley) – Specialized license plates: breast cancer awareness. A veto message can be found here.
- SB 896 by Senator Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove) – Barbering and cosmetology: nail care establishments: credit and debit cards. A veto message can be found here.
- SB 1257 by Senator Marty Block (D-San Diego) – State Bar: admission: license: pro bono service requirement. A veto message can be found here.