Governor Brown Issues Legislative Update

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that he has signed the following bills:

AB 735 by Assemblymember Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-Los Angeles) – Postsecondary education: Student Athlete Bill of Rights.

AB 1115 by Assemblymember Rudy Salas Jr. (D-Bakersfield) – School zones: state highways.

AB 1654 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Student safety: crime reporting.

AB 1786 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Horse racing: the California Standardbred Sires Stakes Program.

AB 2071 by Assemblymember Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach) – Vote by mail ballots.

AB 2137 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) – Postsecondary education: University of California: student transfers.

AB 2215 by Assemblymember Jose Medina (D-Riverside) – California State Lottery Act: California State University Lottery Education Fund: California State University Trust Fund.

AB 2889 by the Committee on Health – State government.

AB 2915 by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

SB 404 by Senator Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) – Tribal gaming: compact ratification.

SB 710 by Senator Cathleen Galgiani (D-Stockton) – Real estate licensees: fictitious business names: team names.

SB 814 by Senator Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) – Drought: excessive water use: urban retail water suppliers.

SB 954 by Senator Robert M. Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Public works: prevailing wage: per diem wages.

SB 1027 by Senator Jim W. Nielsen (R-Gerber) – Parks: property transfer.

SB 1044 by Senator Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove) – Barbering and cosmetology.

SB 1062 by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) – Elephants: prohibited treatment.

SB 1133 by Senator Lois Wolk (D-Davis) – Cache Creek Resource Management Plan.

SB 1165 by Senator Anthony J. Cannella (R-Ceres) – Engineers, geologists, geophysicists, and land surveyors.

SB 1200 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – Animal cruelty: criminal statistics.

SB 1229 by Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) – Home-generated pharmaceutical waste: secure drug take-back bins.

SB 1261 by Senator Jeff E. Stone (R-Temecula) – Physicians and surgeons: fee exemption: residency.

Governor Brown also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: