Imperial Valley News Center

Entrepreneurs and Investors Selected for the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit

Washington, DC - The United States and India are proud to announce the selection of the 1,500 individuals who will participate in the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which will be co-hosted by the United States and India in Hyderabad, India, November 28-30.

Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump will lead the U.S. contingent to the summit, which will highlight the theme of “Women First, Prosperity for All” and focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

Participants at this year’s GES represent four key industry sectors: Energy and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Technology and Digital Economy, and Media and Entertainment. Approximately one third of the entrepreneurs are from the United States, one third are from India, and one third are from other countries around the globe. The 1,500 participants include nearly 300 investors and ecosystem supporters who will catalyze investment and networking at the Summit. Here are a few key facts on this impressive, diverse group.