Imperial Valley News Center

Washington, DC - The United States and India are proud to announce the selection of the 1,500 individuals who will participate in the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit, which will be co-hosted by the United States and India in Hyderabad, India, November 28-30.
Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump will lead the U.S. contingent to the summit, which will highlight the theme of “Women First, Prosperity for All” and focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.
Participants at this year’s GES represent four key industry sectors: Energy and Infrastructure, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Financial Technology and Digital Economy, and Media and Entertainment. Approximately one third of the entrepreneurs are from the United States, one third are from India, and one third are from other countries around the globe. The 1,500 participants include nearly 300 investors and ecosystem supporters who will catalyze investment and networking at the Summit. Here are a few key facts on this impressive, diverse group.
- Women will represent 52.5 percent of entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters at GES 2017. This is the first time that women have been the majority of participants at a GES.
- Women from 127 countries are participating. 10+ countries will be represented by an all-female delegation, including Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Israel.
- Overall, participants hail from 150 countries and territories across the world.
- The American entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem supporters come from 38 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.
- Indian entrepreneurs from the length and breadth of the country will join GES and connect with entrepreneurs and investors from around the world.
- 31.5 percent of entrepreneurs at GES are 30 years old or younger.
- The youngest entrepreneur is 13 and the oldest entrepreneur is 84.