Imperial Valley News Center

U.S. Department of State Announces Partners for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

Washington, DC - The U.S. Department of State announced the partners for the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), which will be co-hosted by the United States and India in Hyderabad, India, November 28-30. Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump will lead the U.S. contingent to the summit, which will focus on the theme of “Women First, Prosperity for All” and on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

The Summit, following closely on the heels of Global Entrepreneurship Week, will be attended by more than 1,500 entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders from 170 countries around the world. Attendees will participate in three days of interactive discussions and workshops with accomplished entrepreneurs and investors who will share their knowledge and experience in how to start and scale a business.

The State Department is working with selected partners through the SPARK Global Entrepreneurship Private Sector Coalition, led by the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

In addition to the Global Entrepreneurship Network, the following companies and organizations are supporting GES 2017:

Amazon

Amway

CNBC

Cognizant

Dell

Google

Intel

Kauffman Foundation

Salesforce

Silicon Valley Bank

Walmart

The financial and in kind support from GES partners opens opportunities for more entrepreneurs to participate from around the world. Partners also enhance the overall experience at the Summit, including through the creation of networking lounges and a Global Launch Lounge to encourage new commitments toward global entrepreneurship. Partners will also provide direct services for the entrepreneurs including livestreaming sessions, global media coverage, and programs to help entrepreneurs continue to grow and scale after the Summit.