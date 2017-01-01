Imperial Valley News Center

Find the Right Market to Start Exporting

Washington, DC - Interested in finding new customers in international markets, but don’t know where to start? A new video series from the U.S. Commercial Service can help.

In short 4-6 minute videos, you’ll get an overview of top U.S. export markets and insight from in-country trade experts at U.S. Embassies and Consulates.

Key to Success

Successful exporting begins with a plan that identifies the right country and market entry strategy. For many businesses new to exporting, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany or Australia can be good starting points. They are geographically closer to the U.S. or may offer more transparency and ease of doing business. Choose a video to watch now .

Further Reading

After watching the video, you will be able to learn more about doing business in the country with our Country Commercial Guide. The guides, authored by U.S. Commercial Service trade experts at U.S. embassies and consulates in more than 140 countries, provide economic overviews and insights into industry opportunities, selling techniques, trade financing, business travel, and more.