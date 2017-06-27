Imperial Valley News Center

Licensing Authorities Release Emergency Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulations

Sacramento, California - California’s three state cannabis licensing authorities announced yesterday that proposed emergency licensing regulations for commercial medicinal and adult-use cannabis have been posted online and are available to the public for review.

The Department of Consumer Affairs’ Bureau of Cannabis Control, Department of Public Health’s Manufactured Cannabis Safety Branch, and Department of Food and Agriculture’s CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing Division each developed the new regulations to reflect the law defined in California’s Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA).

The regulations and their summaries can be viewed by clicking the following links:

Bureau of Cannabis Control:

www.bcc.ca.gov/law_regs/bcc_prop_text_reg.pdf

www.bcc.ca.gov/law_regs/bcc_fact_sheet.pdf

CA Department of Food and Agriculture:

www.bcc.ca.gov/law_regs/cdfa_prop_text_emerg_reg.pdf

www.bcc.ca.gov/law_regs/cdfa_fact_sheet.pdf

CA Department of Public Health:

http://www.bcc.ca.gov/law_regs/cdph_prop_text_emerg_reg.pdf

http://www.bcc.ca.gov/law_regs/cdph_sum_emerg_reg.pdf

On June 27, 2017, the Governor signed MAUCRSA, which creates one regulatory system for both medicinal and adult-use cannabis. Prior to that law’s passage, state licensing authorities had released proposed regulations to govern the implementation of the Medical Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act. The public hearings and comments from a broad cross section of stakeholders that were informing that regulatory process have also been taken into consideration in the drafting of these proposed emergency regulations.

The licensing authorities expect the emergency regulations to be effective in December 2017. The implementation date for the issuance of the state commercial cannabis licenses remains the same: January 1, 2018. However, California will only be able to license those businesses that are in compliance will all local laws.

In addition, the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency will hold a workshop with state-chartered banks and credit unions next month to discuss regulatory and compliance issues, as well as potential approaches to banking cannabis-related businesses.

For information on all three licensing authorities, please visit the state’s cannabis web portal– cannabis.ca.gov. Follow the Bureau on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for daily news and updates.