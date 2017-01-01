Imperial Valley News Center

Global Water Strategy To Create a More Water-Secure World

Washington, DC - Today the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development are releasing the U.S. government’s Global Water Strategy.

Safe water and sanitation are fundamental to human health, economic development, peace and security. Globally, three in ten people lack safe drinking water in their homes, and six in ten people lack safe sanitation. Water scarcity is forecasted to intensify in the years and decades ahead. A predicted two-thirds of the world’s population will live in water-stressed conditions by 2025. Many nations have no agreements or frameworks in place to share their water resources. These challenges have the potential to spread disease, undermine economic development, exacerbate migration pressures, increase civil unrest, reduce trade and export opportunities, and prevent countries from advancing policies and programs important to the United States.

The Global Water Strategy envisions a water-secure world, where people and nations have the water they need to be healthy, prosperous, and resilient. To advance the Strategy, the U.S. government will work with partner countries and key stakeholders to achieve four interrelated objectives: (1) increasing access to sustainable safe drinking water and sanitation services, and promoting hygiene; (2) protecting freshwater resources; (3) promoting cooperation on shared waters; and (4) strengthening water governance and financing. The U.S. government's efforts will focus on countries and regions where needs and opportunities are greatest and where engagement can best protect our national security interests.

The Strategy reflects contributions from more than 17 U.S. government agencies and departments and is intended to mobilize knowledge, expertise, and resources from across the United States to create a more water-secure world. The U.S. Global Water Strategy is required by the Senator Paul Simon Water for the World Act of 2014. For a copy of the U.S. Global Water Strategy please visit: http://www.state.gov/e/oes/rls/rpts/globalwaterstrategy/index.htm and www.usaid.gov/what-we-do/water-and-sanitation/us-global-water-strategy .