Imperial Valley News Center

Congratulations to Argentina on Winning the Expo 2022/23 Vote

Washington, DC - The United States congratulates the city of Buenos Aires and the Government of Argentina for winning the right to host Expo 2023 as a result of today’s vote at the 162nd General Assembly meeting of the Bureau of International Expositions in Paris, France.

While we are disappointed that the Expo will not be hosted by the United States, we remain proud of the strong proposal presented by the Minnesota World’s Fair Bid Committee and its universal theme of health and wellness. This was the first U.S. bid to host a World’s Fair in almost 30 years, and we are grateful to the Bid Committee and its public and private partners for their efforts.

The Department looks forward to working with other U.S. cities and states interested in bidding to host a future World’s Fair.