Imperial Valley News Center

Webinar: Mobile App SSO for First Responders

Washington, DC - On-demand access to public safety data is critical to ensuring that public safety and first responder (PSFR) personnel can deliver the proper care and support during an emergency. This requirement necessitates heavy reliance on mobile platforms while in the field, which may be used to access sensitive information. However, complex authentication requirements can hinder the process of providing emergency services, and any delay, even seconds can become a matter of life or death.

In collaboration with industry subject matter experts and stakeholders, including members of the FIDO Alliance, NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) is aiming to help PSFR personnel efficiently and securely gain access to mission data via mobile devices and applications using standards-based commercially available and open source products.

In this webinar, the NCCoE’s Bill Fisher will demonstrate their Mobile Application Single Sign-On project, a reference design that integrates FIDO multifactor authentication (MFA) with mobile single sign on (SSO) for native and web applications, designed to help reduce the number of credentials PSFR must juggle and decrease time spent on authentication. The architecture uses FIDO and other standards-based technology to improve interoperability between mobile platforms, applications, and identity providers irrespective of the application development platform used in their construction and to support a diverse set of credentials, enabling PSFR organizations to choose a MFA solution that is both secure and speedy.

To learn more about this project before the webinar, visit https://nccoe.nist.gov/projects/use-cases/mobile-sso

When: December 7, 2017 - 1:00 PM EST - 2:00 PM EST

Where: GoTo Meeting - REGISTER HERE