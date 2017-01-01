Imperial Valley News Center

Mayo physician dispels popular coffee misconceptions

Rochester, Minnesota - The greatest of all holidays "International Coffee Day" was celebrated by all (we assume) on September 29. If you're like us, though, you don't need a designated day to celebrate the joys of coffee because every day is Coffee Day. But should it be? Or is our favorite beverage doing nothing more than stunting our growth, dehydrating us, and putting us at an increased risk for other health problems?

To answer those questions, the Rochester Post-Bulletin recently asked the director of Mayo Clinic's Healthy Living Program, and resident coffee guru, Donald Hensrud, M.D., for dispelling some of the most popular myths surrounding the coffee bean.

Here are some highlights: