Imperial Valley News Center

Passage of Tax Cut Legislation through the House Ways and Means Committee

Washington, DC - Thursday's passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act through the House Ways and Means Committee is an important step toward providing historic tax relief for the American people.

The President’s priorities have remained the same throughout this process: delivering tax cuts for middle income families, a simplified tax code, and lower rates for American businesses so they can grow, create jobs, raise wages for their workers, and dominate their global competition. There is still much to do, but the Administration remains confident that, through continued cooperation with Congress, we will achieve these priorities this year.