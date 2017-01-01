Imperial Valley News Center

Border Patrol Arrests Woman Convicted of Sex Trafficking

Calexico, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a female El Salvadoran citizen, a previously deported sex trafficker, who illegally entered the United States Wednesday evening.

Agents stop a 62-year-old El

Salvadoran sex trafficker after she

illegally entered the U.S.

At 7:30 p.m., Border Patrol agents patrolling approximately 25 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry, observed a woman illegally enter the United States by scaling over the international boundary fence.

Agents arrested the woman and transported her to the Calexico Station for processing.

Agents conducted record checks and identified the woman as Gloria Reyes-Lopez, had been previously convicted of Sex Trafficking of Children by Force, Fraud or Coercion for which she was sentenced to 21 months in prison. Furthermore, record checks revealed Reyes subsequently was ordered removed by an Immigration Judge on Aug. 22, 2017.

“This individual is a convicted felon who preyed on young, innocent children,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “The men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol are this country’s first line of defense against threats like this.”

Reyes, a 62-year-old El Salvadoran citizen, will be prosecuted for Re-Entry-After-Removal.