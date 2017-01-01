Imperial Valley News Center

California Attorney General Becerra Advances New Court Motion to Protect Dreamers and DACA

Sacramento, California - Today, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra - joined by the Attorneys General for Maine, Maryland and Minnesota, as well as the University of California, individual Dreamers and other plaintiffs - filed a motion seeking a preliminary injunction against the Trump Administration over its decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals initiative (DACA).

In the motion, Attorney General Becerra asked the District Court for the Northern District of California to block the Trump Administration’s rescission of DACA during the pendency of the underlying trial, arguing that California and the other plaintiffs have established that they are likely to prevail in this case. Attorney General Becerra stressed that ending the program is causing irreparable harm to DACA recipients as well as to the States in which they live. He further argued that retaining the balance and stability in the treatment of Dreamers which prevailed before the Trump rescission of DACA is of the utmost public interest.

“America is and has been home to the Dreamers who courageously came forward and applied for DACA. They have done everything our government has asked of them. They followed the rules directed by DACA, they succeeded in school, at work and in business, and they have contributed in building a better America. They epitomize the American Dream," said Attorney General Becerra. “Our Dreamers deserve to know that we respect their values and grit. And they deserve to know that we will fight at every turn for their rights and opportunities so they may continue to contribute to America.”

A court hearing on Attorney General Becerra’s motion for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for December 20.