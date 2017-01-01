Imperial Valley News Center

President Donald J. Trump Announces Eighth Wave of United States Attorney Nominations

Washington, DC - Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to be United States Attorney. The United States Attorney serves as the chief Federal law enforcement officer within his or her Federal judicial district. These seven candidates share the President’s vision for “Making America Safe Again.” Accordingly, the President today announced his intent to nominate these individuals to serve as the United States Attorney for their respective jurisdictions.

If confirmed, John C. Anderson will serve as the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico. Mr. Anderson is currently of counsel at Holland & Hart LLP in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where his practice focuses on complex litigation and government investigations. From 2008 to 2013, Mr. Anderson served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico. Prior to joining the United States Attorney’s Office, Mr. Anderson worked as a litigation associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in New York. Mr. Anderson clerked for the Honorable Paul J. Kelly, Jr. of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. He received his A.B. from Bowdoin College and his J.D. cum laude from Fordham University School of Law.

If confirmed, Joseph D. Brown will serve as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas. Mr. Brown is currently the District Attorney for Grayson County, Texas, a position he has held for the past 17 years. From 1995 to 1999, Mr. Brown served as an associate attorney for the law firm of Cowles and Thompson, P.C. From 2009 to 2014, Mr. Brown served on the state board of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. Mr. Brown received his B.A. from the University of Texas in 1995, and his J.D. from Southern Methodist University School of Law.

If confirmed, John H. Durham will serve as the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Mr. Durham currently serves as counsel to the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and has been an attorney with the United States Department of Justice since 1982. Mr. Durham has held various positions within the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including Acting United States Attorney, Deputy United States Attorney, and Chief of the Criminal Division. He also previously served as the head of the New Haven Field Office of the Boston Strike Force on Organized Crime. Since joining the Department of Justice, Mr. Durham has been asked to undertake special investigative projects for four different Attorney Generals of the United States. He received his B.A., with honors, from Colgate University, and his J.D. from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

If confirmed, Brandon J. Fremin will serve as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana. Mr. Fremin currently serves as the Director of the Criminal Division for the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General. He previously served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Office of the District Attorney for the 19th Judicial District of Louisiana and as an Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Louisiana. Mr. Fremin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1994, where he served until 2002 when he was honorably discharged as a platoon sergeant. He received his B.A., cum laude, from Southeastern Louisiana University, and his J.D. from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University.

If confirmed, Robert Kyoung Hur will serve as the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland. Mr. Hur currently serves as Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General. He was formerly a partner with King & Spalding LLP in Washington, D.C., where his practice focused on government investigations and complex litigation. From 2007 to 2014, he served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the District of Maryland, where he prosecuted gang violence, drug trafficking and firearm offenses, and white-collar crimes. He previously served as special assistant and counsel to Christopher Wray, then-Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. Mr. Hur clerked for the late William H. Rehnquist, Chief Justice of the United States, and the Honorable Alex Kozinski of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He received his A.B., magna cum laude, from Harvard College and his J.D. from Stanford Law School.

If confirmed, Ryan Patrick will serve as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Texas. Mr. Patrick is currently the managing partner of The Law Office of Ryan Patrick, PLLC and is Senior Counsel with HooverSlovacek, LLC, where he focuses on criminal defense work. From 2012 to 2016, Mr. Patrick was a judge on the 177th District Court in Houston. From 2006 to 2012, Mr. Patrick served as an Assistant District Attorney with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. He received his B.B.A. from Baylor University in 2001 and his J.D. from South Texas College of Law in 2006.

If confirmed, McGregor W. Scott will serve as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California. Mr. Scott is currently a partner with the law firm of Orrick, Herrington, & Sutcliffe, LLP, where his practice focuses on white collar criminal defense and corporate investigations. From 2003 to 2009, Mr. Scott served as the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of California. From 1997 to 2003, he served as the elected district attorney of Shasta County, California. Mr. Scott served as a deputy district attorney from 1989 to 1997 in Contra Costa County, California. Mr. Scott retired in 2008 from the United States Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel after 23 years of service. Mr. Scott received his B.A. from Santa Clara University in 1985 and his J.D. from Hastings College of Law, University of California, in 1989.