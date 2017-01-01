Imperial Valley News Center

Assistant Secretary of State Palmieri Travels to California and Tijuana, Mexico

Washington, DC - Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Francisco L. Palmieri will travel to San Diego, Los Angeles, and Tijuana, Mexico, on October 30-November 1. He will promote U.S. economic and security objectives with key partners on both sides of the border, including: local government officials, the private sector, higher education institutions, and think tanks.

During remarks at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities’ 31st Annual Conference, he will highlight how the State Department prepares students in the United States and the hemisphere to compete in today's job market through educational programs including the 100,000 Strong in the Americas Innovation Fund, a public-private partnership that fosters economic prosperity through educational exchange and training opportunities.