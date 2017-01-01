Imperial Valley News Center

What causes adult bed-wetting?

Rochester, Minnesota - Bed-wetting that starts in adulthood (secondary enuresis) is uncommon and requires medical evaluation.

Causes of adult bed-wetting may include:

A blockage (obstruction) in part of the urinary tract, such as from a bladder stone or kidney stone

Bladder problems, such as small capacity or overactive nerves

Diabetes

Enlarged prostate

Medication side effect

Neurological disorders

Obstructive sleep apnea

Urinary tract infection

Tests and procedures used to determine the cause of adult bed-wetting include:

Physical exam

Urine tests

Urologic tests

Neurological evaluation

Treatment of adult bed-wetting is directed at the underlying cause, when possible.