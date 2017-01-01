Imperial Valley News Center

What causes adult bed-wetting?

Rochester, Minnesota - Bed-wetting that starts in adulthood (secondary enuresis) is uncommon and requires medical evaluation.

Causes of adult bed-wetting may include:

  • A blockage (obstruction) in part of the urinary tract, such as from a bladder stone or kidney stone
  • Bladder problems, such as small capacity or overactive nerves
  • Diabetes
  • Enlarged prostate
  • Medication side effect
  • Neurological disorders
  • Obstructive sleep apnea
  • Urinary tract infection

Tests and procedures used to determine the cause of adult bed-wetting include:

  • Physical exam
  • Urine tests
  • Urologic tests
  • Neurological evaluation

Treatment of adult bed-wetting is directed at the underlying cause, when possible.

