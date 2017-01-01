Imperial Valley News Center

Rochester, Minnesota - Bed-wetting that starts in adulthood (secondary enuresis) is uncommon and requires medical evaluation.
Causes of adult bed-wetting may include:
- A blockage (obstruction) in part of the urinary tract, such as from a bladder stone or kidney stone
- Bladder problems, such as small capacity or overactive nerves
- Diabetes
- Enlarged prostate
- Medication side effect
- Neurological disorders
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Urinary tract infection
Tests and procedures used to determine the cause of adult bed-wetting include:
- Physical exam
- Urine tests
- Urologic tests
- Neurological evaluation
Treatment of adult bed-wetting is directed at the underlying cause, when possible.