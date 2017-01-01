Imperial Valley News Center

Lima Group's Declaration on Venezuela

Washington, DC - The United States welcomes the Lima Group's leadership in addressing the deteriorating situation in Venezuela. The Lima Group's recent declaration in Toronto - including its support for the provision of humanitarian assistance for the Venezuelan people, condemnation of electoral abuses and call for electoral reform including a new National Electoral Council, call for the release of political prisoners, and support for the democratically-elected National Assembly - reflects the same principles and concerns underpinning the unwavering position of the United States.

We welcome all efforts in support of the Venezuelan people as they struggle to secure a more democratic, peaceful, and prosperous future.

We urge others in the international community to join the Lima Group and the United States in opposing the Maduro regime's authoritarian actions, which are responsible for the worsening political, economic, and social crises facing the country and the Venezuelan people. As long as the Maduro regime conducts itself as a dictatorship, we will continue to bring the full weight of American economic and diplomatic power to bear in support of the Venezuelan people as they seek to restore their democracy.