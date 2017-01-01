Imperial Valley News Center

Phoenix Suns charge forward post Eric Bledsoe and Earl Watson - the NBA takes notice

Phoenix, Arizona – Just a few days ago the Phoenix Suns were considered a laughing stock and example of miss-management. But alas two point guards Mike James and Tyler Ulis under the supervision of a new head coach Jay Triano paint a different picture.

After what most NBA experts considered the worst three game start in NBA history, the Phoenix Suns have reeled off two straight victories and are poised to excite the fan base and make a few waves.

One can imagine that the NBA experts are now starting to believe that Eric Bledsoe may have been a cancerous blight on this team. How other potential teams interest in him must be plummeting. The Suns have given up on the former blue chip trade piece, for righting their NBA ship.

Phoenix Suns General Manager Ryan McDonough came to the conclusion that life is too short to dance with pouting point guards. Now we must concur.