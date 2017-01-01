Imperial Valley News Center

Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Enters 7th Fleet

Pacific Ocean - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) entered the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations (AOO) yesterday, to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation and port visits as part of the U.S. Navy's ongoing presence in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is joined by the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) and the guided-missile destroyers USS Halsey (DDG 97), USS Preble (DDG 88) and USS Sampson (DDG 102).



"Entering 7th Fleet is an exciting opportunity to integrate with other U.S. Navy units in the AOO, as well as operate with our partners and allies in the region," said Rear Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9. "We look forward to continued partnerships that lead to mutual security and common views about operating at sea."



TRCSG consists of the staff of Destroyer Squadron 23 and the squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, which includes Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, VFA-94, VFA-22, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 and Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30.



"USS Theodore Roosevelt is prepared to carry out the full spectrum of possible missions, from humanitarian relief to combat operations," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt's commanding officer. "When a carrier leaves on deployment, we have to be ready for anything."



Roosevelt left its homeport of San Diego October 6, for a regularly-scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of responsibility. Roosevelt's last deployment to 7th Fleet was in 2015 during the ship's homeport shift from Norfolk.