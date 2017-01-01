Imperial Valley News Center

Northrop Grumman to Provide San Diego Zoo Global Researchers with New Autonomous Technology for Tracking Wildlife

Escondido, California - San Diego Zoo Global researchers will join Northrop Grumman Corporation engineers to announce the continuation of a unique collaboration that addresses critical research questions, to gain a better understanding of the Arctic and current threats to polar bears. Northrop Grumman engineers will showcase custom, innovative technology developed for wildlife research with a flyover demonstration at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

For over a decade, San Diego Zoo Global’s researchers have contributed to conservation strategies to preserve and better understand wild populations of polar bears. One of the limiting factors to studying Arctic ecosystems is the extreme environment, with incredibly cold temperatures and large, inaccessible areas to cover. San Diego Zoo Global scientists and Northrop Grumman Corporation engineers are continuing the second year of their collaboration with a new UAS, which will be deployed in November along Canada’s Hudson Bay in Churchill, Manitoba and at a remote research facility.