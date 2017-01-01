Imperial Valley News Center

Terrorist Attacks in Afghanistan

Washington, DC - The United States strongly condemns the October 20 terrorist attacks in Kabul and Ghor, as well as the other attacks carried out across the country this week.

We commend the Government and security forces of Afghanistan for their response to these attacks, and we offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed.

In the face of these senseless and cowardly acts, our commitment to Afghanistan is unwavering. The United States stands with the government and people of Afghanistan and will continue to support their efforts to achieve peace and security for their country.