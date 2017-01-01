Imperial Valley News Center

NORTHCOM Visits USS Kearsarge

Caribbean Sea - Air Force Gen. Lori J. Robinson, commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, visited the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3).

Robinson, the combatant commander for Defense Support of Civil Authorities, is overall in charge of military humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, toured the ship, met with senior leaders and spoke to the crew.



"While our mission is to fight and win our nation's wars, helping Americans in their greatest time of need will always be a sacred responsibility for us all," Robinson said. "That is exactly what you have done and continue to do."



Kearsarge is assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort.