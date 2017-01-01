Imperial Valley News Center

California Secures Additional Federal Aid for Napa and Sonoma County Residents Impacted by Wildfires

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. today announced that the White House has approved California's request for direct aid to individuals and families in Napa and Sonoma counties who have suffered losses due to the fires.

“We’ll keep working day and night with our local and federal partners to fight these fires and help residents get back on their feet in these trying times,” said Governor Brown.

Survivors who primarily reside in Sonoma and Napa counties can apply online for federal Individual Disaster Assistance at http://DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Earlier this week, Governor Brown secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state and local response to the fires, within 24 hours of making the request, and joined the state's top emergency management officials for a briefing at the State Operations Center in Mather. The assistance announced today is the result of California securing amendments to this presidential disaster declaration. The Governor has declared a state of emergency for Solano County, Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties, and Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada and Orange counties due to the effects of the devastating fires burning across California.