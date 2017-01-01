Imperial Valley News Center

Let’s focus on cybersecurity for small businesses

Washington, DC - If you own a small business or work for one, you’re probably concerned with protecting your business’ data. You want to make sure that sensitive information isn’t accidentally deleted, turned over to a scammer, or hacked. So this week, during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, let’s focus on making sure you know the resources the FTC has to help you and your employees understand cybersecurity, maintain your business’ computer networks safely, and keep sensitive information protected.

Earlier this year we launched FTC.gov/SmallBusiness, which makes it easy for you to access the privacy and security information you need. For example, you’ll find:

An article about computer security basics to keep your company’s files, devices and wireless network protected

Guidance to help you develop a plan to protect your business’s data

Videos that explain what you can do if your business is victim of a ransomware attack – when a hacker takes your data hostage – or a phishing scheme

Steps to take in case of a data breach

Blogs posts to keep you up to date on the latest advice

As we focus this week on small business’ cybersecurity, visit http://FTC.gov/SmallBusiness. Read the articles, download the videos, and show them to others. You can also order publications free of charge and keep copies available for your employees. And if you subscribe to the FTC’s Business Blog you’ll stay connected with us this week and all year long.