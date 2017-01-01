Imperial Valley News Center

Monday, October 16th, is World Food Day

New York - World Food Day is celebrated each year to mobilize global awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger. We hope you will join (or organize) one of the exciting events planned around the world!

Food Tank is also doing our part by planning a very unique event in New York City in partnership with Broadway Stars as we "Dance for Hurricane Recovery!"



One hundred percent of ticket revenue is supporting food relief for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean via #GiveHealthy and the Feeding America Network, which are providing emergency assistance to Puerto Rico. The World Food Program USA is supporting emergency assistance in Dominica.



If you live in New York City or know anyone who does, please purchase a ticket (only $25) today as we are almost sold out. Click here for tickets!



Food Tank is working hard to reach beyond the food movement building strong partnerships with the arts, dance, theater, fitness, and performing arts communities. We've created Garjana, a completely original, fully immersive dance workout led by Broadway stars—from the casts of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "Margaritaville," "Aladdin," "Memphis," "Wicked," and more. Garjana feature all-original music by Toronto-based producer Douglas Romanow, whose credits include Justin Bieber and Tyga, spun by DJ Will Buck, whose credits range from Florence + The Machine to Method Man.



Garjana has been selling out major venues in NYC as an "alternative happy hour." And it has garnered incredible media coverage from Billboard, Playbill Magazine, The New York Times, and more. The event also features dance performances by Dance in Tribeca, NYC Bollywood Funk, Learn Bhangra, Lotus Creations Academy of Performing Arts, Broadway Bodies, and Fit4Dance.



Here is a 60-second video highlighting the experience (from a recent sold-out event at the Highline Ballroom).



We are organizing this event in collaboration with World Food Program USA, which supports the mission of the United Nations World Food Programme, the leading humanitarian agency fighting hunger worldwide. By mobilizing individuals, lawmakers and businesses in the U.S. to advance the global movement to end hunger, we bolster an enduring American legacy of feeding families in need around the world.