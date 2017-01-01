Imperial Valley News Center

Praise from the President's Cabinet for the New Immigration Priorities

Washington, DC - What They Are Saying: Praise from the President's Cabinet for the New Immigration Priorities:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: “For decades the American people rightly have pleaded with their government for a lawful system of immigration. They have asked for secure borders and an immigration system that serves the national interest. Unfortunately, over the last several decades respect for the rule of law has broken down and immigration enforcement has been sacrificed for the sake of political expediency. This has made us less secure and it cannot stand. Now President Trump has put forth a series of proposals that will restore the rule of law to our immigration system, prioritize America’s safety and security, and end the lawlessness. These are reasonable proposals that will build on the early success of President Trump’s leadership. This plan will work. If followed it will produce an immigration system with integrity and one in which we can take pride. Perhaps the best result will be that unlawful attempts to enter will continue their dramatic decline. I applaud President Trump and urge Congress to listen to the American people and swiftly pass these commonsense proposals into law. The Department of Justice stands ready to continue making our neighborhoods and communities safe and secure again.”

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Elaine Duke: “When crafting the Administration’s immigration principles, the President asked us to focus on measures that will assist the Department of Homeland Security’s law enforcement personnel with what they need to enforce our immigration laws, secure our border, and protect American communities across this country. DHS frontline personnel identified many of the principles outlined today, including closing loopholes in our ability to enforce immigration laws and eliminating the magnets for illegal immigration. I look forward to working with Congress on legislation that will enact many of these common sense and necessary reforms that will inevitably better secure our nation.”

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross: “I support his request to secure our borders, swiftly return illegal entrants, stop visa fraud and overstays, sanctuary cities, asylum abuse and chain immigration, as well as exploitative employment of illegal aliens. This will take money for more ICE officers, more federal prosecutors and more physical barriers. That will be money well spent!”

Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson: “The President’s new immigration priorities are focused on keeping Americans safe, ensuring our sovereignty through strong borders, and preserving our country as a nation of laws. The first duty of the federal government is to provide for the national security of the American people, and President Trump’s measures will end vulnerabilities in our immigration system that hinder our ability to protect our homeland. The State Department will do its part by, among other measures, continuing to crack down on passport fraud, making sure all visa applicants are thoroughly screened, and putting pressure on countries to curb illegal immigration at the source. Working together with other federal agencies, we will continue to implement measures that strengthen vetting of those referred for refugee resettlement. Even as we take new steps to protect Americans, we will make sure the United States remains a beacon of liberty for people the world over.”