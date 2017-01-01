Imperial Valley News Center

White House Announces 2017 Fall Garden Tours

Washington, DC - This fall, the White House will be opening its gardens and grounds to visitors. The grounds will be open on Saturday, October 21 from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM, and Sunday, October 22 from 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM. During this event, visitors can discover the beauty of the South Lawn of the White House. The Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, Rose Garden and the White House Kitchen Garden will also be accessible to guests.

This event is free and open to the public; however, a ticket is required for all attendees (including small children). The National Park Service (NPS) will distribute free, timed tickets at a tent stationed near the entry point each day beginning at 8:30 AM. The entry point for all guests, including those going to the NPS tent, will be located near the intersection of 15th Street and Constitution Avenue Northwest.

Tickets will be distributed one ticket per person on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please note the following items are not allowed on the White House grounds:

Aerosols of any kind

Animals (except guide dogs)

Any pointed object

Backpacks (oversized)

Balloons

Beverages of any kind

Duffle bags and/or suitcases

Electric stun guns

Fireworks / firecrackers

Food of any kind

Guns / ammunition

Insulated metal containers

Knives of any kind

Mace

Selfie sticks

Smoking (including e-cigarettes)

Tablets (including iPads)

Toy weapons of any kind

Water bottles

The Secret Service reserves the right to prohibit any other personal items. However, strollers, wheelchairs, umbrellas (no metal tips), and cameras are permitted. All items needed for medical purposes will be permitted on the tour (such as wheelchairs, electric scooters, glucose tablets, and EpiPens). Please identify and explain all items needed for medical purposes to Secret Service agents upon arrival.

In the event of inclement weather, the event may be cancelled. Please call the 24-hour information line at (202) 456-7041 to check on the status of the event.