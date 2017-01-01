Imperial Valley News Center

Navy Training Aircraft Reported Missing

Meridian, Mississippi - At approximately 6 p.m., Training Air Wing ONE, based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian, was made aware of the reports of a jet crash near Tellico Plains, Tennessee, in the Cherokee National Forest.

Training Air Wing ONE and CNATRA are investigating the possibility that it is a T-45 from Training Air Wing ONE based out of NAS Meridian.



At this time, we know the wing had a T-45C Goshawk training in the vicinity of Tellico Plains that has not yet returned to the air station.



Two pilots were aboard the aircraft, an instructor and a student. Their status is unknown at this time.



Training Air Wing ONE is one of five training wings that belong to CNATRA.