Imperial Valley News Center

Construction Begins on Border Wall Prototypes

Washington, DC - Construction on the eight wall prototypes began Tuesday in San Diego with four of the prototypes made of concrete, while the other four will be constructed of alternate or “other materials”.

"We are committed to securing our border and that includes constructing border walls. Our multi-pronged strategy to ensure the safety and security of the American people includes barriers, infrastructure, technology and people, said Ronald Vitiello, acting deputy commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “Moving forward with the prototypes enables us to continue to incorporate all the tools necessary to secure our border."

All eight prototypes will be between 18-30 feet high and designed to deter illegal crossings in the area in which they are constructed and will inform future design standards which will likely continue to evolve to meet the U.S. Border Patrol’s requirements.

Completion of the wall prototype construction is expected within approximately 30 days of the Notice to Proceed.