Imperial Valley News Center

FDA’s Support of the Hurricane Relief Effort

Washington, DC - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is dedicated to supporting the U.S. response to the devastating hurricanes that have significantly damaged parts of our nation. As part of the hurricane response, the FDA has an important role to play with respect to ensuring the safety of the products we regulate, including medicines, medical devices, food, and the blood supply.

The agency’s hurricane relief efforts include priority actions such as providing recommendations on how to handle food and medical products that may have been impacted by the storms, working with industry to assess damage and impact to facilities, to avoid–where possible–food and crop loss, and coordinating with federal and local partners to help identify solutions to prevent shortages of life-saving therapies.

“As we continue our concerted effort to provide needed assistance to citizens in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, we’re also diligently working to prevent–whenever possible--medical product shortages as a result of Hurricane Maria. Additionally, the agency is committed to help these facilities, which are vital to these local economies, get back to full operation. Our emergency operations team is taking the lead in FDA’s efforts on multiple fronts, from direct work with citizens to efforts to prevent medical product shortages,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.

“Shortages have traditionally been handled by individual centers, but the unique logistical challenges in Puerto Rico require creative solutions and the ability to prioritize our efforts. By focusing our efforts through an expanded capacity we created as part of our emergency operations staff, we’re able to leverage their expertise and cross-cutting perspective to address and prioritize the potential for medical product shortages and work towards solutions more effectively with federal partners and industry.”

