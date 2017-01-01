Imperial Valley News Center

NAVSUP Announces 2017 Holiday Season Mailing Deadlines

Washington, DC - Naval Supply Systems Command, in cooperation with the U.S Postal Service, Military Postal Service Agency, and Joint Military Postal Activity, released mail-by dates for pre-December 25 deliveries of holiday cards, letters, and packages.

For mail addressed to/from:

APO/FPO/DPO AE zips 090-098 (except 093); AA zips 340; AP zips 962-966

* Priority Mail Express Military Service: Dec. 16

* First-Class and Priority Mail (letters, cards and packages): Dec. 11

* Space Available Mail: Nov. 27

* USPS Retail Ground Mail (formerly known as Standard Post): Nov. 6



APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093

* Priority Mail Express Military Service: N/A

* First-Class and Priority Mail (letters, cards and packages): Dec. 4

* Space Available Mail: Nov. 27

* USPS Retail Ground Mail (formerly known as Standard Post): Nov. 6



Domestic Mail (For Ships in Port and Personnel on Shore Duty in the U.S. mailing to U.S. destinations-not including APO/FPO)

* First-Class Mail: Dec. 19

* Priority Mail: Dec. 20

* Priority Express Mail: Dec. 22



International First-Class Packages and Priority Mail addressed to Africa and Central and South America should be mailed no later than Nov. 30.



International First-Class Packages and Priority Mail addressed to Asia/Pacific Rim; Australia/New Zealand; Canada; Caribbean; Mexico, Europe; and the Middle East should be mailed no later than Dec. 7.



All classes of mail addressed to FPO addresses must contain the New Navy Standardized Address format, which includes ship or mobile unit number, (or PSC number for ashore FPOs), virtual or actual mail box number, and five-digit ZIP code to ensure delivery. Mail not addressed correctly could be returned to sender as undeliverable.



Priority Mail Express Military Service (PMEMS) is available from selected military post offices. If mailing to an APO/FPO/DPO address, check with your local post office to determine if PMEMS service is available and specific delivery service standards.



Space Available Mail (SAM) refers to parcels mailed to APO/FPO addresses at parcel post rates first transported domestically by surface, then to overseas destinations by air on a space available basis.



It is recommended customers check with local civilian or military post offices for information regarding size restrictions and customs declaration form requirements. Customers are advised mailing restrictions apply and some items cannot be mailed. Examples of non-mailable items are: alcohol, switchblade knives, pornography, controlled substances, and explosive or incendiary devices. If in doubt, contact your local civilian or military post office.



As a final note, customers should ensure articles are packaged properly for mailing and packages do not display markings related to any type of hazardous material, such as bleach, alcohol, or cleaning fluids. Parcels found by U.S. Postal Service with such markings or labels on the outside of the box will not be processed.



