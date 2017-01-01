Imperial Valley News Center

San Diego State University Holds Presidential Search Committee Open Forum

San Diego, California - The California State University Board of Trustees is beginning the search for a new permanent president of San Diego State University as Sally Roush, appointed in May as interim president of SDSU, serves in this capacity.

The first meeting of the Trustees’ Committee for the Selection of the President will be held in an open forum from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. today in the Parma Payne Goodall Alumni Center Ballroom on SDSU’s campus. The open forum will be followed by a closed meeting at 2:45 p.m.

The purpose of the open forum is to review the role of the committee; receive comments and input from the public and campus community; explain the search process and confidentiality; confirm the schedule of meetings; discuss preferred attributes of the next president; review the descriptions and needs of the campus and presidential position; and discuss any other business related to the search process.

Over the next several months, the committee, chaired by CSU Board of Trustees Adam Day, will review applications and conduct interviews.