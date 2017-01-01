Imperial Valley News Center

Global Counterterrorism Forum Deliverables

Washington, DC - Global Counterterrorism Forum Deliverables Fact Sheet:

The Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) continues to provide an informal, a-political, multilateral platform to identify critical civilian counterterrorism (CT) needs, mobilize the necessary expertise and resources to support capacity building, and enhance global CT cooperation. Re-emphasizing the Forum’s commitment to an action-oriented and rule of law-based approach to address the threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism, the Eighth GCTF Ministerial Plenary Meeting will include a number of concrete and practical deliverables.

ENDORSEMENT OF NEW GCTF FRAMEWORK DOCUMENTS

The Zurich-London Recommendations on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism Online. This document contains a set of internationally recognized, non-binding recommendations for preventing and countering violent extremism online, as well as specific good practices for content-based responses and communications-based responses. The Recommendations were developed under the co-leadership of Switzerland and the United Kingdom, under the auspices of the CVE Working Group.

The Antalya Memorandum on Good Practices on the Protection of Soft Targets in a Counterterrorism Context. This Memorandum informs and guides governments and private industry as they work together to develop policies, practices, guidelines, programs, and approaches in protecting their citizens from terrorist attacks on soft targets. It was developed under the co-leadership of Turkey and the United States.

SEPTEMBER 2016 – SEPTEMBER 2017 ACCOMPLISHMENTS

The P/CVE National Action Plans Task Force: Under the auspices of the GCTF CVE Working Group, Hedayah and the Global Center on Cooperative Security (GCCS), developed guidelines and good practices for developing national CVE strategies with Kenya, Somalia, Nigeria and Pakistan.

A Second Symposium on Preventing and Countering Terrorists’ Use of the Internet (TUI) was hosted by the People’s Republic of China. Key themes included the need to emphasize the role of the United Nations, the need to assist developing countries to build their capacity to address TUI, and the importance to enhance partnerships with the private sector.

The Counter Violent Extremism in Prisons (CVE-P) Program: Co-led by Australia and Indonesia, under the auspices of the GCTF Detention and Reintegration (DR) Working Group, this is an innovative program featuring a state-tailored, interactive training with ongoing follow-up support that assists participating prison officials in Indonesia, Kenya, and Morocco to counter and build resilience to radicalization among inmate populations.

Policy Brief on Rehabilitating Juvenile Violent Extremist Offenders: This policy brief was prepared in December 2016 by the GCCS and the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism in The Hague (ICCT), within the context of the GCTF DR Working Group and expands on the Neuchâtel Memorandum on Good Practices for Juvenile Justice in a Counterterrorism Context to address the needs of children engaged in terrorism-related activity.

Foreign Terrorist Fighters: Trends, Dynamics and Policy Responses: This Analytical Paper, developed in December 2016 by the ICCT, under the auspices of the GCTF Foreign Terrorist Fighters (FTF) Working Group, enhances the collective understanding of some of the current trends and dynamics of the FTF phenomenon, and reflects on policy responses in this domain.

To support the practical implementation of the GCTF The Hague-Marrakech Memorandum and its Addendum on Good Practices for a More Effective Response to the FTF Phenomenon, with a focus on Returning FTFs, Hedayah developed the Catalogue on FTF Related CVE and Returnee Programs, which was launched in December 2016. This online tool provides an inventory of programs sponsored or led by countries that all UN Member States may find useful or appropriate for their particular national context. It is intended to serve as a living document and will be updated on an ongoing basis.

Implementing the GCTF Neuchâtel Memorandum on Juvenile Justice in the Counterterrorism Context: The International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law (IIJ) organized a practitioner workshop on the Neuchâtel Memorandum, which was developed by the GCTF Criminal Justice and Rule of Law (CJ-ROL) Working Group as part of the Life Cycle Initiative. The workshop contributed to a set of practitioners’ notes reflecting countries’ experience and advice for addressing children’s rights in the CT context.

A Dialogue on Countering Foreign Terrorist Fighters and Radicalization to Violence in Central Asia: Led by the United States under the auspices of the GCTF FTF Working Group, this dialogue assisted Central Asian states in addressing the challenges of countering FTFs, and in implementing the GCTF The Hague – Marrakech Memorandum on Good Practices for a More Effective Response to the FTF Phenomenon and UN Security Council Resolution 2178.

Promoting the Initiative to Address the Life Cycle of Radicalization to Violence (Life Cycle Initiative) at practitioners’ level. The Initiative Co-leads, Turkey and the United States, together with George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, organized a practitioner-level workshop to introduce the Life Cycle Initiative and its web-based Toolkit to a wide range of practitioners and implementers.

The GCTF FTF Knowledge Hub, developed by the ICCT under the auspices of the GCTF FTF Working Group, officially went live in May 2017. The GCTF FTF Knowledge Hub is a mechanism that enables the GCTF Members to share relevant data and exchange good practices. It will assist the GCTF Members by connecting, sharing and developing initiatives and expertise in a dedicated online environment.



SEPTEMBER 2017 ANNOUNCEMENTS OF NEW GCTF INITIATIVES