Imperial Valley News Center

Budding presidential gardener

Washington, DC - His entrepreneurial spirit helped an 11-year-old boy achieve an opportunity he can tell his grandkids about. He convinced President Donald Trump to hire him to mow the White House lawn.

Young Frank Giaccio of Falls Church used a push mower to trim the grass in the Rose Garden, says the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. President Donald Trump was apparently so impressed he took the time to step outside and give Frank a presidential high-five.