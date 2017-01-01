Imperial Valley News Center

Mexico National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States, please accept our best wishes on the occasion of Mexico’s 207th anniversary of independence September 16.

"The United States and Mexico are neighbors and partners, connected through family, educational, and cultural bonds, as well as important shared goals. We work together to secure our mutual border by dismantling transnational criminal organizations and reducing the flow of illegal weapons, migrants, and drugs. We strive to generate prosperity and advance rule of law and democracy in this hemisphere and beyond.

"The United States of America wishes the Mexican people a happy Independence Day."