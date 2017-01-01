Imperial Valley News Center

FTC Revises Fuel Economy Guide

Washington, DC - Today the Federal Trade Commission announced that the agency has approved changes to the Fuel Economy Guide as part of Acting Chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen’s regulatory reform initiative to keep pace with technological advances in the marketplace while continuing to protect consumers.

Adopted in 1975, the Guide (formally, the “Guide Concerning Fuel Economy Advertising for New Automobiles”), helps advertisers avoid making unfair and deceptive claims.

In 2016, the FTC sought public comment on proposed changes to the Guide. Based on comments received, the Commission approved changes to account for a number of new issues, such as driving range and fuel economy claims for alternative fueled vehicles, including electric and flex-fueled models. The changes also harmonize the Guide with current Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration fuel economy labeling rules. The amendments will become effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.

The Commission vote to approve the Federal Register Notice was 2-0. (FTC File No. R711008; the staff contact is Hampton Newsome, Bureau of Consumer Protection, 202-326-2889).